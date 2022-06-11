Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 over the last three months. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 938.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 424,908 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 199.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 130,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 53,822 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

