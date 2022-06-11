313 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,200.44 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,168.31 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,288.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,416.04.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

