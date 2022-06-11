The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,697,000 after buying an additional 921,127 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,702,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,440,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,360,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 574,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 240,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

