Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,632 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.84% of Qorvo worth $142,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after buying an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after buying an additional 809,212 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,968,000 after buying an additional 120,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,865,000 after buying an additional 325,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after buying an additional 115,942 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,852. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

Qorvo Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.