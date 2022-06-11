Legal & General Group Plc Has $143.62 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,321,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,922 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $143,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

NYSE:IR opened at $46.44 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

