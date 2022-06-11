Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,560 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.82% of Apollo Global Management worth $146,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 263,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 82,506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,553,000. MHR Fund Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC now owns 222,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 30,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $81.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.