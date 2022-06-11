Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,940,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $146,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,864,000 after acquiring an additional 455,108 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after acquiring an additional 914,384 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,926,000 after acquiring an additional 419,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,961,000 after acquiring an additional 153,585 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

