Legal & General Group Plc Has $146.67 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142,335 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.87% of Masco worth $146,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after buying an additional 615,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Masco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Masco by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after purchasing an additional 915,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Masco stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

