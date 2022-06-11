Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,867 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $147,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 232,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.26. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.54.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

