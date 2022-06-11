Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 791,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,096 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $164,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMC opened at $156.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.06 and a 200-day moving average of $183.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.