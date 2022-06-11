Legal & General Group Plc Has $152.26 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,984,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 193,665 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $152,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

