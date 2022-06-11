Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,463,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,489 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.69% of KeyCorp worth $149,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.24.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

