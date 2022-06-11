Legal & General Group Plc Sells 513,261 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,226,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 513,261 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.43% of Suncor Energy worth $156,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SU. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2,530.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 155,868 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU opened at $41.31 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

