Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 411,150 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,148,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 411,150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.00% of Kimco Realty worth $151,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 154,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 636,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 506,014 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,997,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 146,646 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 298,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 118,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

About Kimco Realty (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.