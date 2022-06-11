Legal & General Group Plc Sells 128,148 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,148 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $160,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,739.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 656,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,879,000 after acquiring an additional 620,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,694,000 after acquiring an additional 313,911 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.