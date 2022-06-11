Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,780,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,827 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.97% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $156,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,611,000 after purchasing an additional 441,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,803,000 after purchasing an additional 188,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,565,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,192,000 after purchasing an additional 97,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

ELS opened at $70.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

