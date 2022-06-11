Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.88% of Cincinnati Financial worth $161,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,278,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 285,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.94. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

