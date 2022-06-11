Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,997 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.78% of Western Digital worth $158,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.41. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

