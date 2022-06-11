Legal & General Group Plc Has $168.90 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.64% of Franco-Nevada worth $168,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNV. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.49. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

