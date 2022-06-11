W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,008,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.08% of W. P. Carey worth $164,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after buying an additional 203,575 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $485,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 148,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $82.80 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

