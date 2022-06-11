MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.49% of MongoDB worth $174,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB stock opened at $268.71 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.65.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.38.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432,330.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

