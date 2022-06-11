Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,801 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $166,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,222.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 207,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 567,998 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 28,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $123.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.75 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

