Legal & General Group Plc Has $165.37 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,492,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,059 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.87% of VICI Properties worth $165,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.44%.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

