AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in AMERCO by 11.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at $1,306,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 448,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1,047.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $474.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.97. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $467.39 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $528.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $605.13.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

