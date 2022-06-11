Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after buying an additional 455,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after acquiring an additional 70,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,417,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,609,000 after acquiring an additional 31,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

EXPD stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

