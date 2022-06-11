Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 936,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,716 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,124 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after buying an additional 678,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after buying an additional 667,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,272,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 402,270 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,062,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 393,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $19.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

