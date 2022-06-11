Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 3,116 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.68. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.