Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 133,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $780,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,533 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

