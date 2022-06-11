Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $11,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 46.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 36.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 16.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 11.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,649,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,173.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,353.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,950.44. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,998.00 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.97.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $63.21 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

