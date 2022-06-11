Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 82,945 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,945 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Smartsheet worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

