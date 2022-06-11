Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 220,775 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 220,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,034,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $9,466,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,513,000 after buying an additional 324,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

NYSE:THC opened at $63.10 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.