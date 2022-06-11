Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 225,246 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 5,103.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,246 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Calix were worth $18,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Calix by 261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CALX stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.57. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $80.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

