CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) by 1,441.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768,590 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.98% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV worth $18,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 57,955 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 864,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 321,700 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,755,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after buying an additional 536,985 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFIV opened at $9.83 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

