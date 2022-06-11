Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 382.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662,216 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.80% of Core Laboratories worth $18,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 805,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 323,871 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 537.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 59,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLB opened at $26.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 124.19 and a beta of 2.71. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

