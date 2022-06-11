Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 191,041 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 191,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,755,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

Autoliv stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

