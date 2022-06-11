Certified Advisory Corp Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,362 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 360,779 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,504 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,783 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $252.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.44 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

