Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 116.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,551 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $19,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $66.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

