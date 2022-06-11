Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $19,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.