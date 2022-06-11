Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,287 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,224 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,096,000 after purchasing an additional 563,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,821,000 after buying an additional 307,430 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $16,736,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of LNT opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

