Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,586 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 4.65% of Independence worth $20,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Independence in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Independence in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACQR opened at $9.81 on Friday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

