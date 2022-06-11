Marshall Wace LLP Has $19.52 Million Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,919 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.75% of HeadHunter Group worth $19,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with value-added services.

