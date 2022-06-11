Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 682.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 204,288 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.34% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $19,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after buying an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after buying an additional 56,065 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 218,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after buying an additional 29,735 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.43). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.