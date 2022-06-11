Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,245 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after acquiring an additional 568,546 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $2,084,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 15.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 53,164 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,607 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE:OVV opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 3.17. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

