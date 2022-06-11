Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 415,137 Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 415,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.34% of Terminix Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 747,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,724,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.73. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

