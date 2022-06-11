Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,913,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,746 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $18,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 1,002.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Marlin Technology stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

