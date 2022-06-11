Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 247,228 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.91% of Glaukos worth $18,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 11.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

NYSE GKOS opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $87.24.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

