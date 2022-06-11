Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 1,472,379 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 447.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472,379 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vroom were worth $19,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vroom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $1.15 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $158.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.30. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $57,003.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $41,800.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,868 shares of company stock valued at $121,772. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

