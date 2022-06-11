Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 296.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $2,057,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $94.34 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.61.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

