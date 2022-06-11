D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2,117.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 185,213 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $21,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 40.4% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 888,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,631,000 after purchasing an additional 255,664 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 166.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.