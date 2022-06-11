320,460 Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 320,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,233,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.12% of Lovesac at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOVE. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 235,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOVE opened at $31.82 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $481.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.45.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.81 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

