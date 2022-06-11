320,460 Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 320,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,233,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.12% of Lovesac at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOVE. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 235,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LOVE opened at $31.82 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $481.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.45.
In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.
About Lovesac (Get Rating)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lovesac (LOVE)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.